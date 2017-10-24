17TH ANNUAL BAKER STREET CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Best We

October 24, 2017

17TH ANNUAL BAKER STREET CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Best Western, Nelson, Nov. 17, 10am-8pm; 18, 10am-5pm & 19, 10am-3pm. Admission $2. Featuring over 40 local vendors.

