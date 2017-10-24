17TH ANNUAL BAKER STREET CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Best We

BUGS screens on November 9 at the Deconstructing Dinner Film Festival.
A rich heritage and a tradition of hospitality, is found under the great vaulted w
On November 4, bridge the gap with writers just a stone’s throw away.
Students had the opportunity to explore the grassland ecosystem in the
That’s the theme of this year’s Literary Competition for Kootenay writers.
17TH ANNUAL BAKER STREET CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Best Western, Nelson, Nov. 17, 10am-8pm; 18, 10am-5pm & 19, 10am-3pm. Admission $2. Featuring over 40 local vendors.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!