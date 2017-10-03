Baker Street Blues Band all-ages dance is coming to Silverton Memorial Hall on Fri
Speed-coach Cate Baio
The Royal Canadian Legion Kaslo Branch 74 Ladies Auxiliary has acquired a Vimy Oak
The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture has an exciting series of performances l
The Castlegar Sunrise 2000 Rotary Club is proud to announce our new community even
CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET AT ROBSON HALL: Friday, Dec. 8, 3-8pm & Saturday, Dec. 9, 10am-4pm. Admission $1. For tables call Elke, 250-365-7022.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!