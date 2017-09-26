CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET AT ROBSON HALL: Friday, Dec.

Return to: 

Post date: 

September 26, 2017 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 365-7022

CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET AT ROBSON HALL: Friday, Dec. 8, 3-8pm & Friday, Dec. 9, 10am-4pm. Admission $1. For tables call Elke, 250-365-7022.

Regular