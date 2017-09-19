13TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Ca

Heat pumps are among what is trendy these days, but so are tiny houses, round hous
Terry Brennan and Zoë Creighton in the early days of Kootenay Co-op Ra
Nelson author Dianne Harke with new book
Canadian rock climbing superstar Will Stanhope
Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins star in ‘Maudie’
13TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Castlegar Community Complex, Nov. 3 & 4. Now accepting applicants. For information email ggverigin@shaw.ca or 250-304-5298, 250-355-2283.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!