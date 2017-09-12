13TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Ca

Return to: 

Post date: 

September 12, 2017 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 304-5298
ggverigin@shaw.ca

13TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: Castlegar Community Complex, Nov. 3 & 4. Now accepting applicants. For information email ggverigin@shaw.ca or 250-304-5298, 250-355-2283.

Regular