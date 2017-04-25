Digital Arts & New Media students collaborated on the Black Bear R
I Don’t Care trail, Kaslo.
Ananta is a vocal ensemble consisting of Allison Girvan, Noemi Kiss, and Kathleen
A sparkling new exhibit will be gracing the walls of Mama Sita’s Café in downtown
David Belling, New General Manager
CANADA 150 STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE TEA & SALE: Saturday, May 6, 10am-12noon, Balfour Hall. Admission $5, 10 & under, $3, toddlers free. Baking, Raffles, Art Show & Sale, Crafts, Door prizes. Bring a friend! Our biggest sale yet!
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!