Classified Ads

April 18, 2017 - 10:38am

CANADA 150 STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE TEA & SALE: Saturday, May 6, 10am-12noon, Balfour Hall. Admission $5, 10 & under, $3, toddlers free. Baking, Raffles, Art Show & Sale, Crafts, Door prizes. Bring a friend! Our biggest sale yet!

