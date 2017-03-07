Classified Ads

March 7, 2017

SPRINGTACULAR CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR: Relatively Creative Ltd. is hosting a Craft Fair on Apr. 8 at the Warfield Community Hall, 9am-3pm. 30 tables available at $20/ea. Call Diane at 250-368-6836 for more information or to book a table.

