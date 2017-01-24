RAILTOWN DISTRICT'S WATERFALL MARKET is hosting an indo

January 24, 2017 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 505-9795
lisagriko@hotmail.com

RAILTOWN DISTRICT'S WATERFALL MARKET is hosting an indoor market at the Nelson Rod and Gun Club, 801 Railway St, Feb. 4, 10am-3pm. To rent a table contact Lisa at 250-505-9795 or lisagriko@hotmail.com

