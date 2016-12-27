3RD ANNUAL KOOTENAY ARTISAN CHRISTMAS SHOP: Dec.

December 27, 2016 - 5:30am

3RD ANNUAL KOOTENAY ARTISAN CHRISTMAS SHOP: Dec. 7-24, 10am-6pm/daily, located between Kootenay Market & BC Liquor store, 635 Unit F, Columbia Ave, Castlegar. Unique, local, handmade gifts, door prizes, food bank fundraiser.

